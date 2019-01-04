BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US envoys due in Beijing for talks on trade war
The two-day talks are aimed at carrying out last month's agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone new tariff hikes, China's commerce ministry says.
US envoys due in Beijing for talks on trade war
The two days of talks are aimed at carrying out last month's agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone new tariff hikes, the Ministry of Commerce announced on January 04, 2019. / AP
January 4, 2019

China's government says US envoys will visit Beijing on Monday for talks on resolving a tariff fight that threatens to hobble global economic growth.

The two days of talks are aimed at carrying out last month's agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone new tariff hikes, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday. 

It said the American delegation will be led by a deputy US trade representative, Jeffrey D Gerrish, but gave no other details of the agenda or participants.

The US embassy in Beijing didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and additional details.

The Chinese government said last month that negotiations would start by focusing on farm goods, energy and automobiles.

Trade tariffs 

The talks are going ahead despite tension over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Canada on US charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Both governments have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in the fight over US complaints that Beijing violates its market-opening obligations by stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology.

Trump and Xi agreed to postpone additional tariff hikes for 90 days, but economists say that is too little time to resolve the sprawling disputes that bedevil US-Chinese relations.

The dispute has rattled companies and financial markets that worry it will drag on global economic growth that is showing signs of declining.

Trump wants Beijing to roll back plans for state-led development of Chinese technology champions that Washington, Europe and other trading partners say violate its promises to open markets and treat all companies equally.

US curbs on exports

Chinese officials have offered to alter details but reject pressure to discard blueprints such as "Made in China 2025," which calls for creation of Chinese champions in robotics and other fields. Some American officials worry those will erode US industrial leadership.

For their part, Chinese officials are unhappy with US curbs on exports of "dual use" technology with possible military applications. They complain China's companies are treated unfairly in national security reviews of proposed corporate acquisitions, though almost all deals are approved unchanged.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us