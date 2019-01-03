TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Pakistani PM visits Mevlana Museum in central Turkey
Imran Khan's first official visit to Turkey since taking office of the prime minister last August comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Pakistani PM visits Mevlana Museum in central Turkey
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Mevlana Museum in central Konya province of Turkey on January 03, 2019. / AA
January 3, 2019

Starting a landmark two-day visit to Turkey, Pakistan’s prime minister on Thursday visited a museum in central Anatolia dedicated to Mevlana Rumi, the famed 13th-century Muslim poet.

Imran Khan's first official visit to Turkey since taking office last August comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the Mevlana Museum in Konya, Khan said he was a follower of Sufism, the spiritual branch of Islam that Rumi also practiced.

“You know how much Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s ideological father, loves his ideological father Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi,” said Khan, adding that he also read Rumi’s books.

“Rumi is the greatest representative of Sufism,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us