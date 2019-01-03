Turkey's Maarif Foundation on Thursday assumed management of education institutions once linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Pakistan, the foundation said.

In a written statement, the foundation said Pak-Turk Cag Education Foundation schools were handed over to Turkey's education body.

Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the government to declare FETO a terror group and ruled the handing over of the FETO-linked schools to Turkey's Maarif Foundation.

Turkey established Maarif Foundation in 2016 after a coup attempt.

It was tasked with taking over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centres internationally.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.