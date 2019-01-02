Homeira Rigi has been appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Brunei, Vice President Ershaq Jahangiri announced on Tuesday.

Rigi has served as the governor of Qasr-e Qand city since 2014. She had also served as the head of the welfare department of Chabahar.

Rigi was Iran's first Sunni female governor since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Jahangiri announced her new appointment during a visit to Qasr-e Qand city, where he described her as among the successful governors in President Hassan Rouhani's administration.

Rigi was among a number of female governors appointed by Rouhani in a bid to further empower women in political and economic domains.

Rigi is the third woman to serve as an ambassador, following Marzieh Afkham and Parvin Farshchi, who were appointed as Iran's ambassadors to Malaysia and Finland.