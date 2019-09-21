TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's latest TF-X fighter jet on display at Teknofest
Teknofest, a six-day festival, features numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests and concerts.
Turkey's latest TF-X fighter jet on display at Teknofest
Turkey's TF-X (Turkish Fighter - Experimental) fighter jet will feature two engines, a single pilot, and stealth features such as internal weapons bays. / TRTWorld
September 21, 2019

Tensions between Turkey and the US are having a deep impact on Turkey's defence industry. 

Washington has blocked the sale of its F-35 fighter jet to Ankara after Turkey had already invested one billion dollars in the programme. 

The US decision has brought about the urgency for Tukey to speed up the production of its own aircraft.  

Turkey's largest air technology fair, Teknofest, gave deeper insight into Turkey's long-term plans for its airpower including Turkey's new fighter jet, the TF-X, which is expected to reach twice the speed of sound, and further reduce Turkey's reliance on foreign fighting systems, such as the F-35.

Turkey says the aircraft is expected to go into production around 2029.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports from Istanbul. 

Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee in 2010 started the TF-X project for the production of an indigenous fighter plane to replace Turkey’s F-16 fleet, and that would work together with the Stealth F-35.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport is hosting the six-day festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry. 

The festival will feature numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests and concerts. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us