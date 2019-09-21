TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to address international peace and security at UN summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in the US.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 25, 2018. / AA
September 21, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of talks on 21 September.

The 74th session of the General Assembly will be held in the US on September 21-25.

Erdogan also announced Ambassador Volkan Bozkir's nomination for the 75th UN General Assembly presidency till September 2021.

“All of our preparations have been completed along the border. We are together with the US in NATO and we have continued our strategic partnership for many years,” Erdogan said about the establishment of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

“But in a place where the United States is not invited, we cannot afford to ignore the support it has given to terrorist organisations. In other words, their support for terrorist organisations such as YPG / PKK is obvious,” he added.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey will clear off terrorist organisations with the establishment of a safe zone.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, the joint patrols are conducted as part of an agreement over the planned establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

On August 7, Turkish and the US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
