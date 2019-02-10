WORLD
2 MIN READ
Singapore's homegrown satellite launches into Orbit
Singapore is probably not the first place that comes to mind when you think of space exploration. But the island state is establishing itself as a force in the new space race by building a fleet of small, low-cost satellites.
Singapore's homegrown satellite launches into Orbit
Instead of hitching rides on bigger rockets, the company hopes its independent mini rockets will make launches more affordable. / TRTWorld
February 10, 2019

The satellite is testing technologies the scientists hope will pave the way for what could be Singapore’s first moon mission. Scientists say that within five years, they will be able to build satellites small but robust enough to make the journey.

Singapore is a hotbed for engineering talent, but it lacks the facilities to launch satellites into space. All nine of its satellites in orbit were launched overseas, mostly from India and Japan, and attached to rockets intended for much larger satellites.

But a local start-up may have an alternative solution. Instead of hitching rides on bigger rockets, the company hopes its independent mini rockets will make launches more affordable.

TRT World's Sandy Huang reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us