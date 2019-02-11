WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cyprus negotiations unlikely to resume
The last round of Cyprus' reunification talks broke down a year and a half ago and locals say the islands will not unify ever again.
Cyprus negotiations unlikely to resume
This picture taken on February 2, 2019 shows a view of the Kyrenia mountain range north of the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia, with the flags of Turkey (L) and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), seen painted on the mountain next to a quote by Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, reading in Turkish: "Happy are they who call themselves a Turk." / AFP
February 11, 2019

It's a year and a half since reunification talks broke down between Turkish and Greek Cypriots but negotiations to find a solution look unlikely to resume. 

"It hasn't ended for 60 years and it still won't. Greek Cypriots want something different from us. It won't end," said Sabri Umay who owns a souvenir shop in the city of Gazimagusa.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks prompting Ankara to intervene as a guarantor power.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was declared on November 15, 1983, is currently recognised only by Turkey as an independent state while Greek Cyprus is an EU member state since 2004.

Numerous rounds of negotiations over more than four decades have failed to reunify the island.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us