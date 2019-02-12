Every day, nearly 130 people in the US die from opioid overdoses, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year, New York reportedly has the highest number of overdose deaths, since the state began tracking them in 2000.

The high death rate prompted US President Donald Trump to declare a national public-health emergency and while Trump has allocated $3 billion dollars a year to fighting the opioid crisis, little has been done to change government policies.

TRT World'sAlexi Noelle visited a drug treatment and recovery centre to speak with recovering addicts about America's health crisis.