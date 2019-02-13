TÜRKİYE
Turkey opens government food stalls in battle with inflation
Battling high levels of food inflation, Turkish authorities opened their own markets to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to consumers, cutting out retailers who the government has accused of hiking prices.
Turkish government opened its own stalls to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to shoppers, Ankara, February 11, 2019. / AA
February 13, 2019

In Turkey, the price of staple foods has climbed, leaving many unable to afford basic products. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it “food terror” and said they would punish anyone trying to keep prices artificially high.

This is the government's front-line in the battle with inflation.

Authorities opened their own stalls to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to shoppers in a move to cut out retailers who the government has accused of hiking prices.

Tomatoes, onions, and peppers are all half the price here compared to the shops.

Food prices surged 31 percent year-on-year in January in the country.

TRT World'sShoaib Hasan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
