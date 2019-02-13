WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in Buhari rally stampede in Nigeria
The incident claimed at least 14 lives, according to a University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital spokesman.
Several dead in Buhari rally stampede in Nigeria
Supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attend a campaign rally in Rivers State, Nigeria ahead of presidential elections. February 12, 2019. Picture taken February 12, 2019. / Reuters
February 13, 2019

Several people were killed Tuesday when a stampede erupted at a campaign rally of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari days ahead of general elections, his office said.

The president "has just been informed of the tragic deaths of several members of his All Progressives Congress (APC) party in a stampede during a presidential rally held in Port Harcourt in Rivers State," it said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

Local media said panic broke out at the end of the gathering, held inside the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, when crowds tried to force their way through a locked exit.

"Those from behind were pushing and putting pressure on those in front leading to some persons falling on the ground and being trampled upon," journalist Egufe Yafugborhi of the Vanguard newspaper said.

The incident claimed at least 14 lives, according to a spokesman for the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

"There are others under medical attention at the Emergency Unit, so we can't force a clear figure beyond what the situation is at the moment," Kem Daniel-Elebiga said.

Close race

Saturday's election in Africa's most populous country will see Buhari stand for a second four-year term against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar in what is expected to be a close race.

In recent weeks, tensions have risen between the APC and Abubakar's People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP has accused the government of seeking to rig the vote while the APC has said the opposition party is fomenting unrest.

Five people were killed during weekend clashes between supporters of the two main political parties in the southeast, police had confirmed on Monday.

The victims, all APC members, were shot and killed on Sunday in an apartment in Effurun, near the oil city of Warri, said Delta state police spokesman Andrew Aniamaka.

The US, Britain and the European Union have in recent weeks publicly warned against vote-rigging and election violence, and also expressed concern over Buhari's suspension of Nigeria's top judge last month.

Nigeria's last election in 2015 was considered free and fair, but state and local elections, as well as earlier presidential polls, have been marred by violence and fraud allegations.

Compared to that vote, international interest in Nigeria's election has been muted as the US administration focuses on domestic issues and Britain wrestles with its impending exit from the EU.

A British colony until 1960, Nigeria is an ally of both countries which are home to large Nigerian diaspora communities.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us