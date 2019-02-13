WORLD
Netanyahu confirms latest Israeli strike in Syria
Israel has been increasingly open about carrying out air strikes in Syria with an election looming in April as it tries to counter Iran's support of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said recently that Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria over the past few years. / Reuters
February 13, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Tel Aviv's forces had carried out another strike in Syria, a day after the Syrian regime forces said an Israeli drone fired missiles near a demolished hospital and an army observation post.

"We are operating every day, including yesterday, against Iran. All the time. Against Iran and against its attempt to entrench itself in the area," Netanyahu told reporters before flying to Poland for a Mideast conference.

Israel is trying to counter the influence carved out in Syria by Iran, which has supported Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the war that erupted following widespread protests in 2011.

Monday's air strike, which occurred in the southern Quneitra province, caused only material damage, the Syrian army said.

Israel has been increasingly open about carrying out air strikes in Syria with an election looming in April.

Netanyahu has said in recent weeks that Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria over the past several years and would ramp up its fight following the planned withdrawal of US troops from the country.

SOURCE:Reuters
