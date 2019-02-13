Suspected militants attacked the convoy of a state governor in northeastern Nigeria on his way to a rally ahead of a presidential election, killing at least three people, official sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire at the motorcade transporting Borno's state governor Kashim Shettima on Tuesday on his way from state capital Maiduguri to the market town of Gamboru for a rally.

Daesh on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

The identity of the gunmen was not immediately clear.

Death toll varies

Sources told Reuters the death toll was between three and 10 people, though an unknown number of others were beheaded.

Two security sources said three people died.

A government and a separate security source said as many as 10 people were killed during the attack.

The governor's spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The terror group said at least 42 people were killed in Tuesday's attack.

Voters in Nigeria, Africa's biggest democracy, go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president. Incumbent Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second term in office but faces a tight contest from main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, a business man and former vice president.