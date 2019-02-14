WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi could be in power at least 15 more years
Egypt's Parliament voted on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to stay on in power, possibly until 2034, and further enshrine a role for the military in state affairs.
Egypt's Sisi could be in power at least 15 more years
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi was elected one year after leading a military coup against his predecessor, Mohamed Morsi. (February 10, 2019) / Reuters
February 14, 2019

Egypt parliament has overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes to remove term limits for President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, allowing him to stay on power possibly until 2034.

The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.

On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments.

The voting followed three rounds of discussions among representative lawmakers that started the previous day, Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Al said in a statement announced on state media.

A special legislative committee is to further examine the amendments before sending them back for a final decision within two months, followed by a nationwide referendum, likely before early May.

Critics of the move argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism, eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak's three-decade rule, and nearly six years after Sisi led a military coup and jailed the country's first freely elected president, Mohammed Morsi.

Since taking office, Sisi has ushered in an era of unprecedented crackdown on dissent and civil liberties, justifying his actions as necessary to bring stability and economic growth.

Human Rights Watch says the amendments would undermine judicial independence and expand executive powers that are already being abused in Egypt.

In general terms, the amendments only extend a president's term in office from four to six years. But they include a special article that only applies to Sisi and allows him to run two more times for six-year terms — possibly having his rule end up bridging three decades.

Sisi was elected president in 2014, and was re-elected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to exit the race.

The amendments also include clauses allowing the president to appoint top judges and bypass judiciary oversight in vetting draft legislation before it is voted into law. They declare the country's military "guardian and protector" of the Egyptian state, democracy and the constitution, while also granting military courts wider jurisdiction in trying civilians.

Human Rights Watch says over 15,000 civilians, including children, have been referred to military prosecution in Egypt.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us