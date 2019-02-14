Fifty-two Syrian nationals suspected of having ties to the Daesh terrorist group have been arrested by counterterrorism police in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

Police raided five addresses in two neighbourhoods in the city's Osmangazi district. The suspects were taken to the police station and were remanded in custody.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists.

The raids came a month after 12 Daesh suspects, including two French women sought by Interpol, were arrested in the city.

The terrorist group is blamed for a number of terror attacks in Turkey that killed scores of people over the past three years in Istanbul and Ankara as well as cities in the southeast.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched Operation Euphrates Shield as well as Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria and liberated the region, including Al Bab, Afrin and Azaz, of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled violence there to return home.