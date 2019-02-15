TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish entrepreneur breeds scorpions for anti-venom
Turkish entrepreneur Ali Yilmaz breeds 500 scorpions in basement of house.
Turkish entrepreneur breeds scorpions for anti-venom
Ali Yilmaz says that he started breeding 150 scorpions in southeastern Sanliurfa province. / AA
February 15, 2019

A Turkish entrepreneur has been breeding hundreds of scorpions in the basement of his house for anti-venom production.

Ali Yilmaz, 48, said that he started breeding 150 scorpions in southeastern Sanliurfa province after getting a permit from the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks in 2015.

Yilmaz is now breeding 500 Arabian fat-tailed scorpions (Androctonus Crassicauda) — a dangerous species usually found in North Africa and the Middle East.

He sends them to a farm in the central province of Eskisehir where a special kind of plant produces anti-venom.

“The plant in Eskisehir extracts the venom from these animals that I send for anti-venom production. These type of farms only exist in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey,” Yilmaz said.

He feeds the scorpions worms and even holds them in his hand.

Yilmaz added that he was always interested in scorpions and began this business after some research.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us