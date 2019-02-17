WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen warring sides 'agree' deal on first pullback
Yemen's government and Houthi rebels agree on first phase of pullback of forces from Hudaida port city, a deal UN describes as "important progress."
Yemen warring sides 'agree' deal on first pullback
United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer attend a new round of talks by Yemen's warring parties on prisoners swap, in Amman, Jordan February 5, 2019. / Reuters Archive
February 17, 2019

Yemeni government and Houthi representatives have reached an agreement on "Phase 1" of their mutual redeployment of forces under a UN-sponsored deal for the warring armies to leave the Yemeni port city of Hudaida, the United Nations said on Sunday.

"The parties reached an agreement on Phase 1 of the mutual redeployment of forces," a statement by the UN spokesman's office said.

The sides made "important progress on planning for the redeployment of forces" but no date was given to begin the demilitarisation.

"The parties also agreed, in principle, on Phase 2 of the mutual redeployment, pending additional consultations within their respective leadership."

Truce in Hudaida

The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop-withdrawal accord in Hudaida, the main entry point for most of Yemen's imports, as part of efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and left millions on the brink of starvation.

Under Phase 1, the Houthis are to withdraw from the ports of Hudaida, Saleef, and Ras Isa to be met by a retreat of coalition forces from the eastern outskirts of the city.

The Hudaida truce has largely been respected but skirmishes continue between the Houthi movement and their foes in a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognised government.

Yemen's rebels have been mired in a war with government forces backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.

The talks on Saturday and Sunday were the fourth meeting held between the sides to try to agree on the modalities of the pullback of forces since the ceasefire came into force on December 18.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us