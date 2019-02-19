At least 13 people were killed and over a dozen injured late Monday after a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession in India’s Rajasthan state, officials said.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver, who fled the scene following the accident in Pratapgarh district.

"A fast-driven truck rammed into a marriage procession, killing nine people on the spot. There were a few more deaths at the hospital as well. In total, there are 13 deaths," Shyam Singh Rajpurohi, the area's district magistrate, said.

He said 19 people were injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident on NH-113 in Chhoti Sadri, #Pratapgarh in which many people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.