WORLD
2 MIN READ
Truck slams into marriage procession, killing 13
At least 19 people were injured and the police have launched an investigation to track down the driver who fled the scene.
Truck slams into marriage procession, killing 13
The driver of the truck fled the scene following the accident. / AA Archive
February 19, 2019

At least 13 people were killed and over a dozen injured late Monday after a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession in India’s Rajasthan state, officials said.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver, who fled the scene following the accident in Pratapgarh district.

"A fast-driven truck rammed into a marriage procession, killing nine people on the spot. There were a few more deaths at the hospital as well. In total, there are 13 deaths," Shyam Singh Rajpurohi, the area's district magistrate, said.

He said 19 people were injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident on NH-113 in Chhoti Sadri, #Pratapgarh in which many people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us