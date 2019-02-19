WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Separately, at least 20 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire during a protest in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Israeli forces take a Palestinian into custody after shutting all gates of East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque on February 18, 2019. / AA
February 19, 2019

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, leaving many of them wounded, while arresting others, according to eyewitnesses. 

The Israeli attack took place near the Al Rahma gate of the flashpoint mosque, the eyewitnesses said, without specifying the number of soldiers. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its team treated one worshipper wounded by the attack en route to the hospital, without providing further details. 

Israeli fire injures Palestinians in Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians were injured on Tuesday by Israeli army gunfire while taking part in demonstrations in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.

Ashraf al Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that at least 20 protesters had been injured by live ammunition.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in Tuesday’s demonstration, which was organised by Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us