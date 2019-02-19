Israeli forces attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, leaving many of them wounded, while arresting others, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli attack took place near the Al Rahma gate of the flashpoint mosque, the eyewitnesses said, without specifying the number of soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its team treated one worshipper wounded by the attack en route to the hospital, without providing further details.

Israeli fire injures Palestinians in Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians were injured on Tuesday by Israeli army gunfire while taking part in demonstrations in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.

Ashraf al Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that at least 20 protesters had been injured by live ammunition.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in Tuesday’s demonstration, which was organised by Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.