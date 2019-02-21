TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Trump discuss US Syria withdrawal
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the US Syria withdrawal and economic relations during a phone call on Thursday.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is congratulated by US President Donald Trump on the result of the constitutional referendum held on April 16, 2017. / AA
February 21, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Thursday to carry out the US military withdrawal from Syria in line with their mutual interests.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict adding that the two leaders also agreed to improve economic ties between Ankara and Washington.

During the phone call, Erdogan stressed upon the importance of a political resolution for the war-torn country.

The two leaders agreed on a joint commitment to fight all forms of terrorism in Syria.

Erdogan and Trump also agreed to further develop bilateral economic ties and reach $75 billion in trade between the two countries.

On Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler will be in Washington to discuss details of the withdrawal and other regional issues.

They will meet with Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

