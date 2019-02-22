WORLD
"Don't mess with Pakistan," India is told amid Kashmir tension
Pakistan's Army response came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan urged India to share any actionable evidence, offering full cooperation in investigating the deadly blast in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan Army spokesman Major Asif Ghafoor addressing media in Rawalpindi.
February 22, 2019

Pakistan will respond to any attack by India with "full force", the army's spokesman said on Friday, amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir.

Major General Asif Ghafoor was speaking a week after a Pakistani-based militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary policemen the Himalayan region disputed between India and Pakistan.

India's top military commander in the region has alleged Pakistan's main Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency was involved.

"We have no intention to initiate war, but we will respond with full force to full spectrum threat that would surprise you," Ghafoor told reporters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

"Don't mess with Pakistan."

The army's response came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan urged India to share any actionable evidence, offering full cooperation in investigating the blast.

He also offered talks with India on all issues, including terrorism, which India has always sought as a pre-requisite to any dialogue between the two arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which both the countries claim entirely.

Ghafoor also reiterated the talks offer.

"Kashmir is a regional issue," he said. "Let us talk about it. Let us resolve it."

India blames Pakistani militant groups for infiltrating into its part of Kashmir to fuel an insurgency and help separatist movements.

Washington and Delhi allege that the Pakistani army nurtures the militants to use them as a foreign policy tools to expand power in neighbouring India and Afghanistan. The army denies that.

One such group is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which India blamed for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 which killed 166 people, saying its founder, Hafiz Saeed, was the mastermind.

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his conviction over the Mumbai attacks.

Pakistan has put him under house arrest several times and banned his groups, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), which the United States and the United Nations say are terrorist fronts for the LeT.

Islamabad reinstated the ban on the groups yet again on Thursday, but Saeed remains free, allowed to roam the country and make public speeches and give sermons.

SOURCE:Reuters
