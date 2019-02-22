WORLD
Opposition grows in US to Trump's national 'emergency'
Cynicism and opposition are growing in the US to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to try to get his wall built on the border with Mexico.
A protest against US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall, outside Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 2019. / Reuters
February 22, 2019

Around 60 organisations across the United States have now joined the 16 states who are taking US President Donald Trump to court over his declaration of a national emergency to pave the way for building a border wall.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives also plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end Trump's national emergency declaration.

Trump declared the national emergency last week in a bid to circumvent congressional appropriations after he failed to get lawmakers to provide him with the $5.7 billion he is seeking to build the US-Mexico wall.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from the state of California, and the world's busiest land border.

