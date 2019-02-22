Does anti-Zionism count as anti-Semitism, as Macron suggests?
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Does anti-Zionism count as anti-Semitism, as Macron suggests?Macron’s claim that “anti-Zionism is a modern form of anti-Semitism” sparks both praise and criticism in France and beyond.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 34th annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) on February 20, 2019, at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris. / AFP
February 22, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would adopt a new law to identify anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism.

“Anti-Zionism is one of the modern forms of anti-Semitism,” Macron said. While attending an annual feast with the leaders of France's Jewish community, Macron highlighted that anti-Semitic attacks have skyrocketed in France since World War II and promised to launch a crackdown on hate speech, especially online.

However, the definition of anti-Semitism to be adopted by the French President, does not explicitly identify anti-Zionism as an anti-Semitic thought or act that should be punished. 

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the definition of anti-Semitism does not identify the phrase ‘anti-Zionism’ but maintains that denying Jewish people their right to self-determination qualifies as anti-Semitism. 

Zionism is the national ideology of Israel, a political movement founded by Austro-Hungarian writer Theodore Herzl, who aimed to create a Jewish state on the historic Palestinian land. Anti-Semitism, on the other hand, is xenophobic hostility towards Jews. 

Welcoming Macron’s statement, the World Jewish Congress said: “This is just the beginning of a long road ahead. Adopting this definition of anti-Semitism must be followed by concrete steps to encode into law and ensure that this is enforced.”

However, there is also strong opposition growing against Macron’s proposition. Critics say the law will strengthen the systematic occupation of Palestinian territories and further disenfranchise Palestinians as the Israeli state could misuse it to book Palestinian protesters on anti-Semitic charges, even though the IHRA definition clearly says criticism of Israel does not count as anti-Semitism. 

Calling Macron’s proposal “historical illiteracy, or worse, stupidity”, French journalist Dominique Vidal said on France 24: “If we consider opposition to Theodore Herzl’s theory as anti-Semitic, then we’re saying that the millions of Jews who do not wish to live in Palestine and the occupied territories are anti-Semites.” 

The bill has also raised concerns even among the high-level French officials. Richard Ferrand, President of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, urged “deep thought before making impulsive announcements”and claimed that the existing laws against discrimination are “more than enough” to tackle anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, home to Europe's biggest Jewish community. The French interior ministryrecently announced that there has been a 74 percent surge in reports of anti-Semitism in 2018. 

"One poll, for example, found that 71 percent of French people thought the Israeli government was at fault because no talks were being held with the Palestinians," Adrien Quatennens of the France Unbowed opposition party said on France 2 TV. "Are we going to suspect 71 per cent of the French of being anti-Semites? It's not serious," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us