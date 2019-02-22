WORLD
Trump nominates Kelly Craft to be US ambassador to UN
Former US ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft has been nominated to be the next American envoy to the United Nations. / AP
February 22, 2019

President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says in a pair of tweets Friday evening that Craft "has done an outstanding job representing our Nation" and he has "no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level."

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters had told AP that Trump had been advised that Craft's confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump's first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew over the past weekend.

SOURCE:AP
