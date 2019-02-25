The United States and the Taliban have expressed optimism about the latest round of talks aimed at ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the talks, which carried into their second day on Tuesday, represent a "significant moment." The Taliban have also indicated progress, and the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the movement and veteran battlefield commander, has further raised expectations.

The closed-door discussions in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, are believed to be focused on a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and on launching negotiations between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Kabul.

Khalilzad met with the Taliban's top political leader in Doha on Monday, in what is believed to be the highest level engagement between the US and the Taliban since the months-long peace push began.

Khalilzad tweeted that he and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar held a "working lunch" ahead of a fresh round of talks with the group as the US seeks a way out of its longest war.

The arrival in Qatar late Sunday of Baradar, seen as close to Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, has helped fuel speculation of a breakthrough.

'Draft framework'

Marathon talks last month saw the two sides walk away with a "draft framework" that included a Taliban vow to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for international terror groups.

There was no accord on a US withdrawal or a ceasefire, however, issues which have derailed attempts at peace talks in the past, while the government in Kabul has voiced increasingly loud fears it was being sidelined from the talks.

"Arrived in #Doha to meet with a more authoritative Taliban delegation. This could be a significant moment. Appreciate #Qatar for hosting & #Pakistan in facilitating travel. Now the work begins in earnest," Khalilzad tweeted.

He later posted, "Just finished a working lunch with Mullah Beradar and his team. First time we've met. Now moving on to talks."

The Taliban, some of whom arrived in Doha, Qatar's capital, from Pakistan the previous night, raised expectations ahead of talks with Khalilzad.

"Yes, there is a possibility we will reach some results," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Negotiations in 'hands of someone who is loyal'

It remained unclear what role Baradar would have during the talks, but the presence of the influential leader widely believed to carry popular support across the Taliban's myriad factions set expectations high.

"The fact that Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar is attending the talks, shows both sides are serious this time," Kabul-based analyst Ahmad Sayeedi told AFP.

Taliban expert Rahimullah Yusufzai added that Baradar's long history as a leader in the movement also signalled to "rank and file fighters" that the negotiations were in the "hands of someone who is loyal."

'We are ready'

Afghan special envoy for peace Mohammad Omar Daudzai also lauded Baradar's participation, saying the insurgent leader was known for being "independent" and making "tough decisions."

"[I] hope he uses his independence to decide on peace as soon as possible," Daudzai told a press conference in the Afghan capital.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010, but was released in October and named as head of the Taliban's political office in Doha.

He was long considered the number two to Taliban chief Mullah Omar, who died in 2013. Now he is one of several deputies to Akhundzada, along with Omar's son and the head of the Haqqani network, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Kabul sidelined?

Meanwhile, the government in Kabul continued to voice concerns on Monday over being sidelined from the negotiations.

The Taliban representatives have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the Kabul government, whom they dismiss as "puppets."

"The Taliban are still not ready to talk to Afghan government, but we are ready. We think that Taliban's dishonesty is the only obstacle," said Abdullah Abdullah, the country's de-facto prime minister, in a televised address on Monday.

"We are flexible and ready to make a team that is acceptable to all."

The Taliban today have resurged, carrying out deadly near-daily attacks on Afghan army and police forces and holding sway over almost half the country.

They view the US-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.

Violence soars

The latest negotiations come as violence soars in Afghanistan, with the UN reporting on Sunday that more civilians were killed in 2018 than any other year since records began in 2009.

US President Donald Trump has signalled his eagerness to end his country's involvement in Afghanistan, where 14,000 American troops are still deployed.

Afghanistan has suffered nearly constant conflict since the Soviet invasion of 1979, which was followed by civil war, Taliban rule, and the US invasion in late 2001.