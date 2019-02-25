Activists from Youth Against Settlements in the occupied West Bank are attempting to protect Palestinians in Hebron from Israeli settlers.

The occupied city of Hebron has been a flashpoint for violence for decades between Jewish colonisers and Palestinians.

Activists have taken up the role of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron after Israel recently kicked out international observers who were there to reduce tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the group as hostile to Israel.

In December, the group released a report on more than 40,000 incidents of abuse of Palestinians spanning more than 20 years, including land disputes, restrictions on worship and on movement.

TRT World'sSarah Balter reports.