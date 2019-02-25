PKK terror organisation sympathisers attacked police officers and vandalised the Council of Europe building in France's Strasbourg, Hurriyet Dailyreported on Monday.

According to local media reports, PKK supporters in a bid to protest the detention of the terror organisation's ringleader Abdullah Ocalan gathered in front of the Council of Europe building and clashed with police.

Protesters broke the windows and doors of the Council of Europe building and set fire to the rubbish bins outside before clashing with police.

Three police officers were injured during the clashes and 43 terror organisation sympathisers were detained.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.