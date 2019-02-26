Many years have gone by but the people in Azerbaijan haven't forgotten the Khojaly massacre when Armenian troops killed hundreds of people.

It was result of a bloody war that the two countries fought over the Karabakh region.

The conflict still remains a source of tension between them, with the last war fought between the two countries in 2016, when Azerbaijan, after heavy fighting, captured strategic areas overlooking the Armenian military.

The stand-off over the Karabakh region has lasted for nearly three decades in a conflict that has claimed more than 30,000 lives and displaced over one million people, mainly Azerbaijani.

Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding that Armenia withdraw, the occupation of Karabakh continues.

Here's a report, which looks back into its history.