A look back at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Azerbaijanis have waited for peace in the Karabakh region where Armenian militias have been in control since 1993.
A grief-stricken Azerbaijani woman wails at the funeral of her husband on April 12, 1993, in Baku. Her husband was killed in the Agdan region of Azerbaijan, fighting Armenian forces. / AP
February 26, 2019

Many years have gone by but the people in Azerbaijan haven't forgotten the Khojaly massacre when Armenian troops killed hundreds of people. 

It was result of a bloody war that the two countries fought over the Karabakh region. 

The conflict still remains a source of tension between them, with the last war fought between the two countries in 2016, when Azerbaijan, after heavy fighting, captured strategic areas overlooking the Armenian military.

The  stand-off over the Karabakh region has lasted for nearly three decades in a conflict that has claimed more than 30,000 lives and displaced over one million people, mainly Azerbaijani.

Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding that Armenia withdraw, the occupation of Karabakh continues.

Here's a report, which looks back into its history. 

SOURCE:TRT World
