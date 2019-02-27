WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at Kenyan refugee camp
UN officials have teamed up with local entrepreneurs to pilot a project known as 'sanivation' which aims to deal with sanitation and sustainable fuel.
Many officials hope the project will not only save energy, but also improve people's quality of life. / TRTWorld
February 27, 2019

Aid organisations say lack of proper waste sanitation at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera. 

The Kakuma camp in northern Kenya houses 186,000 refugees.

The camp has no flushing toilets and instead, people use pit latrines that are decommissioned once they're full.

But when it rains, human waste sometimes leaks out, and can lead to an outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera and a pilot project is hoping to change that. 

TRT World’s Omer Kablan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
