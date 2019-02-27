Aid organisations say lack of proper waste sanitation at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera.

The Kakuma camp in northern Kenya houses 186,000 refugees.

The camp has no flushing toilets and instead, people use pit latrines that are decommissioned once they're full.

But when it rains, human waste sometimes leaks out, and can lead to an outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera and a pilot project is hoping to change that.

TRT World’s Omer Kablan reports.