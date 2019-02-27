WORLD
2 MIN READ
Convicted Cardinal Pell remanded in custody until March 13 sentencing
Australia's Cardinal George Pell, a former top adviser to Catholic Pope Francis, was remanded into custody on Wednesday after a sentence plea hearing on his conviction for sexually abusing two choirboys more than two decades ago.
Convicted Cardinal Pell remanded in custody until March 13 sentencing
Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, February 27, 2019. / Reuters
February 27, 2019

Cardinal George Pell was remanded in custody on Wednesday following his conviction for child sex crimes, capping an extraordinary fall from grace for one of the most powerful men in the Catholic Church.

Prosecutors told a pre-sentencing hearing that Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted for child sex abuse, faces a maximum 50 years in prison for five charges of sexual assault against two choirboys at Melbourne's Saint Patrick's Cathedral in 1996-7.

Pell's lawyers earlier withdrew an application for bail with the Court of Appeal following his conviction, saying the cleric "believes it is appropriate for him to await sentencing" scheduled for March 13.

Pell has already lodged an appeal against the verdict.

He was silent through the sentencing hearing in the County Court of Victoria and when it concluded, he bowed to the judge and was led, without handcuffs, out of the courtroom.

The 77-year-old will be held in a remand centre until his sentencing, when he will be transferred to a prison.

Chief Judge Peter Kidd earlier told the court that Pell's offending was "blatant."

"I see this as a callous, brazen offending," Kidd said.

"I think it did involve breach of trust... he exploited two vulnerable young boys.

"They were entrusted into the care of the church... and the person who stood at the top of that was your client."

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us