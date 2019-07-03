TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hosts Uighur intangible cultural heritage event
The programme aims to preserve and promote the intangible cultural heritage of Uighurs in Kazakhstan, including oral narration, rituals, performance arts, traditional handicrafts and more.
Turkey hosts Uighur intangible cultural heritage event
Uighur folk singer Ferhat Kurban Tanridagli is seen performing on July 2, 2019. / AA
July 3, 2019

A programme to preserve and promote the intangible cultural heritage of Uighurs in Kazakhstan was launched at an event in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday by Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities agency (YTB).

The event was hosted in cooperation with Haci Bektas Veli Nevsehir University, Kazakh State Women Pedagogical University and Suleymanov Oriental Institute, under UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage advisory.

The initiative has aimed to protect Uighur heritage, including oral narration, rituals, performance arts, traditional handicrafts and more.

Uighurs migrated mainly to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in the 19th century due to economic, social and political reasons, according to academician Adem Oger, who spoke at the event.

Later in the 20th century, they moved to Europe, the US and the Arabian Peninsula.

China stepped up its restrictions on the minority group over the past two years, which included bans that prevented people from practising their religion.

Up to one million Uighurs in China's Xinjiang autonomous region have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps.

The region is home to around 10 million Uighurs, which make up around 45 percent of Xinjiang's population.

Human Rights Watch has blamed the Chinese government for a “systematic campaign of human rights violations” against Uighur Muslims in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us