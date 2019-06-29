A report issued by the European police (Europol), says the PKK terrorist organisation has stepped up attacks on Turkish facilities in Germany.

The report also states that the PKK has engaged in fundraising, recruitment and criminal activities, something Turkey has been pointing out to its European partners for a long time.

The 2019 "terrorism situation and trend report" says there has been a significant rise in offenses against Turkish mosques and shops in Germany.

Europol says the attacks were carried out as an "act of vengeance" for Turkey's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"There is great toleration in Europe for PKK and PKK's sister organisations," says Murat Aslan, security studies professor.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

TRT World's Hassan Abdullah reports Turkey's capital Ankara.