TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK attacks on Turkish facilities on rise in Germany - Europol report
The 2019 "terrorism situation and trend report" says there has been a significant rise in offences against Turkish mosques and shops in Germany.
PKK attacks on Turkish facilities on rise in Germany - Europol report
Supporters of PKK terrorist organisation march in Berlin, Germany, on October 27, 2018. / AA
June 29, 2019

A report issued by the European police (Europol), says the PKK terrorist organisation has stepped up attacks on Turkish facilities in Germany. 

The report also states that the PKK has engaged in fundraising, recruitment and criminal activities, something Turkey has been pointing out to its European partners for a long time.

The 2019 "terrorism situation and trend report" says there has been a significant rise in offenses against Turkish mosques and shops in Germany.

Europol says the attacks were carried out as an "act of vengeance" for Turkey's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"There is great toleration in Europe for PKK and PKK's sister organisations," says Murat Aslan, security studies professor.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

TRT World's Hassan Abdullah reports Turkey's capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us