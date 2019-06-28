WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rights group says Syrian regime co-opting humanitarian efforts
Human Rights Watch says the Syrian regime has developed a policy and legal framework to divert "reconstruction resources to fund its atrocities, punish those perceived as opponents and benefit those loyal to it."
Rights group says Syrian regime co-opting humanitarian efforts
This file picture taken on February 14, 2017, shows an overview of the informal Rukban camp, between the Jordan and Syria borders. / AP Archive
June 28, 2019

A leading international rights group says in a new report that the Syrian regime is co-opting humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance and sometimes using it to "entrench repressive policies."

Human Rights Watch calls on donors and investors to ensure their contributions are used for the good of the Syrian people.

The New York-based group says in a 91-page report released in Geneva on Friday that the Syrian regime has developed a policy and legal framework to divert "reconstruction resources to fund its atrocities, punish those perceived as opponents, and benefit those loyal to it."

Syria's war that began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests, is now in its eighth year, and has killed some 400,000 people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country's population, including 5 million who fled as refugees, mostly to neighbouring countries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us