WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime 'air strikes' kill five civilians in Syria's Idlib
White Helmets sources say the dead include three children. More than 470 civilians have perished in regime and Russian bombardment in Idlib de-escalation zone despite a deal against acts of aggression in northwestern opposition bastion.
Regime 'air strikes' kill five civilians in Syria's Idlib
A White Helmets member reacts as his comrades clear debris while searching for bodies or survivors in a collapsed building following a regime air strike in the village of Saraqib in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on June 22, 2019. / AFP
June 23, 2019

At least five civilians were killed in air strikes carried out by regime forces in northern Syria's de-escalation zones, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defence agency on Sunday.

The attacks targeted the city of Kafr Nabl and the villages of Kansafra Bidama, Josef, Kafr Battikh, Sufuhon, Ablin and Maraand in Idlib province.

Those killed, included three children, who were targeted in Josef village, the sources said.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

Regime breaks deal

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The Idlib region of about three million people is supposed to be protected by the buffer zone deal, but the rebel and militant-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the regime and its ally, Russia, since late April.

The violence has forced around 330,000 people to flee their homes and hit 23 health centres, according to the UN.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

The conflict running in its eighth year has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us