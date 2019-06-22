WORLD
3 MIN READ
Large protest at Georgia's parliament for 3rd straight day
The protests were ignited by the appearance of an official Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.
Large protest at Georgia's parliament for 3rd straight day
Opposition demonstrators hold an anti-Putin poster as they gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, June 22, 2019. / AP
June 22, 2019

Thousands of demonstrators crowded outside Georgia's parliament on Saturday night for the third straight day of protests that have kindled tensions in the country and prompted Russia to block air connections with its neighbour.

The throng was mostly orderly but insistent in its array of demands, including the resignation of the interior minister over harsh tactics by police in breaking up a rally on Thursday in which at least 240 people were injured. 

The speaker of parliament resigned on Friday.

Animosity toward Russia is strong in the wake of the 2008 war in which Georgia lost control of two Russia-backed separatist territories. Russia now considers those territories independent, but has established a military presence there and Georgians refer to them as Russian-occupied. 

The protesters consider Georgia's current government to be overly cooperative with Russia.

The protests also tap into other frustrations. Demonstrators are demanding early parliamentary elections and a change in the system so legislators are chosen fully proportionally rather than the current mix of party-list and single-mandate representatives.

"I am here to protest the Russian occupation that we still remember, that still hurts after 11 years and still is an ongoing issue," said demonstrator Tina Bezhanidze.

TRT World's  Mhairi Beveridge has more on the story.

Russia reacts

Moscow's reaction to the anti-Russia sentiment was quick. 

President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the country's airlines to stop taking Russian citizens to Georgia as of July 8 and the transportation ministry on Saturday said Georgian airlines would banned from Russia on the same date. The bans affect six Russian airlines and two from Georgia.

Georgia is a popular destination for Russian visitors, who are attracted by the dramatic mountains and the renowned wine culture, and the flight ban would be a near-term blow to the country's tourism sector, though experts suggested it could recover.

The moves echo bans that Russia imposed in 2006 on flights and imports of Georgian wine and mineral water as tensions rose between the countries. Those bans were later lifted.

The 2006 Russian bans "at first had a negative effect, but new markets and new contracts were found. I think the same will happen in the tourism sphere," Kakha Gogolashvili of the Georgian tour agency Globus said Saturday.

The Russian association of tour operators says 5,000-7,000 Russians currently are visiting Georgia on organised tours, and twice that many likely are there traveling independently, according to Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us