BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mexico's senate approves trade deal with US, Canada
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a recorded message that the vote was "very good news."
Mexico's senate approves trade deal with US, Canada
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receives the applause of the crowd during a rally in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, June 8, 2019. / AP
June 19, 2019

Mexico's Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval.

Mexico's upper chamber voted 114 to four with three abstentions in favor of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. US President Donald Trump had demanded a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that it will replace.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a recorded message that the vote was "very good news."

"It means foreign investment in Mexico, it means jobs in Mexico, it means guaranteeing trade of the merchandise that we produce in the United States," he said.

Mexico's economy ministry in a statement said that with the approval "Mexico sends a clear message in favour of an open economy and of deepening its economic integration in the region."

Mexican lawmakers had already executed a series of labor reforms that the US had demanded.

Sen. Ricardo Monreal, leader of the governing party in the Senate, said the vote was "an important step to diminish the existing uncertainty for North American trade."

The treaty is still awaiting consideration by lawmakers in the United States and Canada.

Ratification of the agreement still faces some opposition in the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives.

On May 30, the same day that Mexico's government formally presented the USMCA agreement to its Senate, Trump announced via Twitter that he would begin imposing escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico slowed the flow of Central American migrants to their shared border.

Days of negotiations averted the tariffs and Mexico is implementing measures to lower the number of migrants crossing its territory.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us