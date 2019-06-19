TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Turkey wants to guarantee Turkish Cypriot rights'
Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu says political solutions will emerge in the Eastern Mediterranean when people “learn to share in compliance with the law."
'Turkey wants to guarantee Turkish Cypriot rights'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu at an international conference "The Future of Work, Threats and Opportunities" in Ankara. April 4, 2018. / AA
June 19, 2019

Political solutions will emerge in the Eastern Mediterranean when people “learn to share in compliance with the law," Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Ankara’s main aim in the Eastern Mediterranean is protecting the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, Mevlut Cavusoglu said ahead of the departure of Turkey's second drilling vessel Yavuz to the region.

"[Later] we won’t have any trouble sharing the wealth [in the region]," he told a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

"There is only one thing we want. To guarantee that the rights of Turkish Cypriots are accepted by Greek Cypriot administration, Greece, the EU and everyone," he said.

The two-day meeting will last through Thursday at the Turkish parliament.

Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is currently carrying out research and drilling activities in areas where it was licenced by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The second Turkish drilling vessel, Yavuz, is expected to be operational in the region as of July.

Fatih's offshore drilling operations fall entirely in Turkey's continental shelf as registered with the UN and under permits granted by Turkey to Turkish Petroleum in previous years.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us