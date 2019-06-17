The world is reacting to the death of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who died during a court session on Monday.

Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences. Erdogan, who had close ties to Morsi said, "May Allah have mercy on our brother, our martyr Morsi."

Pakistan

Expressing sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Egypt's first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi, Jamat e Islami, the country's mainstream religious party, said the Muslim world has lost a true hero.

In a statement, JI chief Senator Siraj-ul- Haq said on Monday that Dr. Morsi had refused to bow to dictatorship, and withdraw support to Palestinians' freedom struggle, which were his only crimes.

"Dr. Morsi stood tall in the face of all pressures aimed at forcing him to withdraw his struggle for fundamental rights of the people of Egypt and his support to Palestine," Haq noted adding, "the dictatorial regime miserably failed to break his nerves."

He announced that the party would hold funeral prayers in absentia for Dr. Morsi across Pakistan on Tuesday.

"Indeed -- sad news. What hope there was and how tragically it all ended. RIP," Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s human rights minister, said on Twitter. Ahsan Iqbal, leader of the main opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former interior minister, said Morsi will be remembered.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice president, expressed similar sentiments.

“I am deeply saddened at death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. He was not granted right to fair trial & faced political victimization by military regime. International community, especially Islamic world, must raise voice against it,” Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Punjab province, said on Twitter.

Muslim Brotherhood

Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, described Morsi's death as "premeditated murder," saying that the former president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little information about his health condition.

He added, "I offer my condolences to all of my brothers who walked the path with him. I offer my condolences to the Egyptian people."

Freedom and Justice, the Brotherhood's political arm, said in a statement on its Facebook page that prison conditions led to Morsi's death in what amounted to "assassination."

"He was jailed in a single room without anyone. No one could contact him, no one could ask about him," senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Ashraf Abdel Ghaffar told TRT World.

Human Rights Watch

Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director with the Human Rights Watch, tweeted on Monday that Morsi's death was "terrible but entirely predictable" given the government's "failure to allow him adequate medical care, much fewer family visits."

Amr Magdi, a Middle East researcher at Human Rights Watch says he's not surprised that Morsi died in custody, and says his death "should bring attention to the state of thousands of prisoners in Egypt's prisons." "We believe that President Morsi's isolation and ill treatment might actually amount to torture according to the UN convention against torture," Magi said.

United Nations

UN spokesman Dujarric offered condolences to the family of Mohamed Morsi and his supporters.

Qatar

Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, offered condolences to Morsi's family and the Egyptian people, and also expressed "deep sorrow" over his death.

Yusuf al Qaradawi

Noted Muslim scholar Yusuf al Qaradawi said Morsi suffered a lot while "languishing" in his jail.

Ali al Qaradaghi

Prominent Muslim scholar Ali al Qaradaghi has said Morsi was "slowly killed."

Tunisia's Ennahdha Party

Tunisia's Ennahda mourned Morsi, and hoped his ''painful death ends the suffering of thousands of political prisoners in Egypt.''

Amnesty International

Amnesty International called for fair, transparent and comprehensive Egyptian investigation into Morsi's death.

Magdalena Mughrabi, deputy director for the Middle East at Amnesty International, said Morsi's death "raises serious questions about his treatment in custody."

She called for Egyptian authorities to order "an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death, as well as his detention conditions and his ability to access medical care."