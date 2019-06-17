The leader of the opposition in the UK, Jeremy Corbyn, has been accused of being a threat to national security for questioning the US narrative on Iran.

As the US seeks to up the ante on Iran, it has sought to rally international support towards its hardening position. The attack on two oil tankers last week has been blamed on the Islamic Republic by the US, however, the Trump administration has offered no evidence to back its claim.

The Conservative Party is in the midst of an election campaign to replace Theresa May as prime minister and all the front runners have attacked Corbyn for seeking further proof on the last attack in the Gulf region.

Corbyn has challenged the UK government’s claim that it had ‘credible evidence’ that Iran was behind the attack on two oil tankers last week.

“Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement,” said Corbyn.

Corbyn’s response was immediately attacked by the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, labelling it as “pathetic”.

Hunt, went on to say: “Why can he never bring himself to back British allies, British intelligence or British interests?”

The suggestion that asking for evidence on an issue that has global consequences is somehow tantamount to betraying your country has been levelled against Corbyn often.

Another Conservative leadership contender, Michael Gove, said: “Jeremy Corbyn’s comments on Iran show once again he is not fit to be trusted with our national security.”

However, many British people are not impressed by the drumbeat for a war that is being touted by future leadership contenders.

Labour Party member Alex Charlton tweeted: “It’s incredibly telling that Jeremy Corbyn is calling for clear evidence before taking sides and Conservatives, instead of providing that evidence are accusing him of siding with ‘the enemy’.”

Even the former chairman of the Conservative Party Baroness Sayeeda Warsi warned future leadership contenders about following the US in another rush to war.

While an online media watchdog took aim at the British state broadcaster the BBC for changing its otherwise reasonable headline to reflect the government’s take on Corbyn’s statement.

Many countries are wary that the US’s rush to war could have disastrous consequences for the region and beyond, and given hindsight with regards to Iraq, more than a little doubtful of US claims.

Corbyn joins a chorus of voices in Europe that is seeking to calm tensions.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said “the video is not enough”, referring to the footage being used by the US to purportedly show an Iranian vessel approaching the bombed oil tanker.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the “facts must be established” before there is a rush to judgment and the EU Foreign Ministry has said, “before we blame someone we need credible evidence”.