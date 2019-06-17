WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 30 dead in Nigeria triple suicide bombing
More than 40 people were also wounded when three unidentified bombers struck in the northeast state of Borno where villagers were watching a football match on TV, officials and villagers say.
This file photo shows the site of a suicide bomb attack at a market in Maiduguri in Borno state on June 22, 2015. / AP
June 17, 2019

At least 30 people were killed in a triple suicide attack in northeast Nigerian state of Borno, state emergency officials said on Monday, in the biggest mass killing this year by suicide bombers.

"Yesterday around 8 pm (1900 GMT) it was reported that there was a very loud explosion in (the village of) Konduga. On reaching the scene of the incident we found there was a lot of casualties. In fact, the death toll was over 30 and the injured over 42," an emergency service official told Reuters news agency.

The military did not respond to a request for comment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bombers targeted football fans

The Boko Haram group and its Daesh splinter group have often carried out attacks targeting civilians and the military in Borno state. 

Their attacks have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.

Earlier the village head, Bulama Kalli, said three suicide bombers had taken part in the attack, targeting a place where villagers had gathered to watch a football match on a large screen.

Most of those killed have now been buried while several survivors are still in hospital in Maiguduri, Kalli said.

Boko Haram insurgency 

Boko Haram regards soccer –– often watched by Nigerians while drinking beer –– as un-Islamic and the ultimate demonstration of corrupting Western influence.

Konduga is located some 25km (15 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state.

The Nigerian government says the Boko Haram insurgency, and the rival Daesh West Africa Province group, have been largely defeated, but they continue to launch attacks on civilian and military targets.

The decade-long insurgency has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced millions of civilians in northeast Nigeria. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
