On May 19, bombs rained down on an opposition-held village in the mountains of north-western Syria.

They released a gas that the locals and medical personnel said smelled like chlorine.

On the same day, the Syrian regime released a statement calling the allegations false.

However, the US, UK, and France said there were signs that chemical had been used in the attacks by the Syrian regime forces.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more.