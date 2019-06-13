WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills 9 in eastern Afghanistan
Afghan officials say a suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province.
Suicide bomber kills 9 in eastern Afghanistan
Afghan men carry a wounded person to the hospital after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 13, 2019. / Reuters
June 13, 2019

A suicide bomber walked up to an Afghan police vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and detonated an explosive device that killed three police and six civilians on Thursday, said provincial health department official Shoaib Sahak. 

He said another 13 people were wounded, some of them seriously.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said security forces were the target of the attack. Several of the injured were police, he said.

No one took immediate responsibility for the attack, but Daesh and the Taliban operate in Nangarhar province.

Sultan Faizy has more details from the capital Kabul.

Afghanistan's security forces come under near-daily attacks by both Taliban and Daesh militants. 

Afghan forces have suffered staggering casualties in recent years, even as the Taliban hold peace talks with the US Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. 

He is currently in the Afghan capital, Kabul, trying to restart stalled peace talks aimed at ending the country's 18-year war and America's longest-running military engagement.

The Taliban have held talks with prominent Afghans, including former president Hamid Karzai and members of opposition political parties, but so far they have refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, calling them US puppets

Late Wednesday, the Afghan government freed 490 Taliban prisoners from jails across the country in a goodwill gesture that was also an attempt to further the peace process.

The freed Taliban insurgents were either ailing or had less than a year remaining on their prison sentence, Feroz Bashari, government media center chief, told The Associated Press on Thursday. 

They were part of a group of 887 inmates that President Ashraf Ghani ordered freed to mark the Eid-al-Fitr holiday that followed the end of the holy month of Ramadan earlier in June, he said.

It wasn't known when the remaining prisoners would be released.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us