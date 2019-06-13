WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albania's parliament to vote on ousting president
Parliament debates a no-confidence motion against Albania's President Ilir Meta after he canceled the June 30 municipal elections.
Albania's parliament to vote on ousting president
Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during a news conference in capital Tirana, Albania on June 10, 2019. / AP
June 13, 2019

Albania's parliament has started to debate a no-confidence motion against President Ilir Meta after he cancelled upcoming municipal elections.

Thursday's no-confidence vote is expected to take place after five hours of debate.

Meta cancelled the June 30 municipal elections fearing tensions would rise if they were held, because the opposition was boycotting them and threatening to prevent the voting from taking place.

The governing Socialists need 94 votes to oust Meta which they don't have in the 140-seat parliament.

Even if they get the numbers, the Constitutional Court makes the final decision.

The court has been dysfunctional for about a year after most of its judges were fired.

Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the municipal elections will go ahead as scheduled.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Türkiye warns it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us