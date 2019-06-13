TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish artist goes viral with stark misery-comfort images
Ugur Gallenkus, 29, says his work covers subjects from all over the world, including war, famine, violence against women, income inequality and climate change.
Turkish artist goes viral with stark misery-comfort images
Turkish artist Ugur Gallenkus works with his laptop at his home on April 14, 2019 in Istanbul. / AFP
June 13, 2019

A Starbucks cup merging with a crowd around a dried-up well, or a yacht spliced with a boat full of refugees: powerful collages by a Turkish artist have taken the internet by storm.

With over half a million followers on Instagram and thousands more on Facebook and Twitter, 29-year-old Ugur Gallenkus has stirred a huge reaction by juxtaposing photos of misery in war-torn countries with the comforts of the West.

His digital collages bring together photos he finds in the media that have similar compositions but tell entirely different stories.

One features a little girl dressed in a Wonder Woman costume spliced together with a girl covered in blood and bandages – the sort of jarring contrast which Gallenkus hopes will raise awareness of a "parallel world".

"I would like to tell the world that people in developing countries live in war, hunger and pain. If we want to live in peace and harmony we must have knowledge about each others' lives," he told AFP.

Gallenkus first started the project in 2016 in reaction to the photo of Alan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian refugee who was found drowned on a Turkish beach the year before, which sent shock waves around the world and became one of the most searing images of Europe's migrant crisis.

"One morning while watching the news, I saw the fear and despair in the eyes of a group of immigrant families trying to cross the sea for a better life.

"That shocked me and I decided to tell the world of their situation," said the Istanbul-based artist.

'War took everything' 

Gallenkus says his work covers subjects from all over the world, including war, famine, violence against women, income inequality and climate change.

"But the war and instability in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are an important part of my work," he stressed.

In another piece, one side of the image shows a father bathing his children in the remnants of a bathroom destroyed by war, while the other side shows a clean, lavish bathroom with a fancy chandelier.

"I only interpret the images in a different way. I try to find the value and meaning of the photos that I see in the news and add the message I want to give to the world," he said.

Thousands have commented on Gallenkus' social media feeds, expressing their anger, sorrow and shock.

"Art is powerful because it can express that which is beyond words.

Praying for the healing of our world," Subra, a Facebook user, wrote under one image.

"I am from Syria. Every time I see your pictures and the destruction of my country compared to the comfortable life in the West, I cry. We used to have the same life, but war took everything from us," Haroun, another user, wrote.

With all the messages of support from across the globe, Gallenkus says he is determined to continue his work in the hope of making the world a "happy and beautiful place for all".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us