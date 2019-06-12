WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
The far-right leader shared graphic images of atrocities committed by the terror group only a few weeks after it claimed an attack which killed 130 people in Paris.
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2019, French far-right Rassemblement National President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves the polling station after casting her vote for the European Parliament elections in Henin-Beaumont. / AFP
June 12, 2019

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh atrocities, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images a few weeks after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris in November 2015.

A judge in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered that the National Rally leader stand trial on charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $85,000.

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the Daesh tweets.

The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France’s vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression.

She tweeted the images after a French journalist drew a comparison between Daesh and her party.

One of the pictures she shared showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the group.

Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

The prospect of a trial is a further legal blow for Le Pen, who was ordered last month to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros in funds she was accused of defrauding the EU.

The parliament claimed she used funds destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay an aide for work carried out in France.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us