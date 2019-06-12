WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian doctor launches Facebook campaign to raise funds for IDPs
Dalama Ali started the fund collection to buy tents for internally displaced people in Atme, Idlib. Syrian regime attacks in the north-west have displaced over 300,000 people.
Syrian doctor launches Facebook campaign to raise funds for IDPs
Anesthesiologist Dalama Ali helps displaced people in northern Syria. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
June 12, 2019

A Syrian doctor has started his own initiative to help displaced people in the northern town of Atme, Idlib province.

Dalama Ali, an anesthesiologist in an Idlib hospital, launched a campaign on Facebook to help raise money and purchase tents for the displaced.

During the past six weeks, more than 300,000 Syrians have been displaced in the north-west following the regime's bombing of the last opposition and rebel-held areas of the country.

Almost 60 medical facilities have either been damaged or closed, and dozens of local and international humanitarian organisations have suspended operations recently in the conflict zone.

Aid organisations in the area struggle to meet the growing demand for relief.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more from Atme.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us