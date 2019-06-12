WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime says air defence 'downed' Israel missiles
The missiles targetted Tal al Hara sector located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to regime-run SANA news agency, which reported no casualties.
Syrian regime says air defence 'downed' Israel missiles
An Israeli military ambulance drives past tanks in occupied Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, on May 10, 2018. / AP Archive
June 12, 2019

Syrian regime air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early on Wednesday, news agencySANA said.

The attack was launched around 2300 GMT (2 am local time Wednesday) against the Tal al Hara sector located near the occupied Golan Heights. The regime-run news agency said there had been no casualties. 

SANA did not specify what had been targeted in the strikes.

It also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radars.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to Bashar al Assad and the regime's allies Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel's fight with Iran

Earlier this month, Israel struck multiple positions held by regime forces over a period of 24 hours, killing 15 combatants according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In January, it launched strikes on Iranian positions in Syria in what it said was a response to an Iranian missile strike from inside the country.

That attack killed 21 people, mostly Iranians.  

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad in the country's eight-year war, which has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us