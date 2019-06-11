TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN agency says '300,000 Syrians take refuge near Turkish border'
"Northwestern Syria has seen a dramatic escalation of conflict since late April affecting northern Hama, southern Idlib, and western Aleppo governorates," the World Food Programme says.
UN agency says '300,000 Syrians take refuge near Turkish border'
A boy holds the Free Syrian Army flag during a protest calling for an end to the strikes on the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province, Syria, May 31, 2019. / Reuters
June 11, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians had to take refuge in camps near the Turkish border due to rising clashes in northwestern Syria since April, a UN agency said on Tuesday.

"Northwestern Syria has seen a dramatic escalation of conflict since late April affecting northern Hama, southern Idlib and western Aleppo governorates," the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN's food-assistance branch, said in a statement.

“The situation has forced more than 300,000 people to flee; most heading towards the IDP [internally displaced person] camps in northern Idlib governorate close to the Turkish border,” the statement said.

It also noted that the surge in violence also interrupted WFP operations in several areas – especially in southern parts of Idlib – and authorities have been unable to reach some 7,000 people in the Madiq castle area in northern Hama governorate since May.

"Worryingly, agriculture has also been severely impacted, with satellite-based assessments indicating that at least 18,000 acres of farmland have been burnt in recent weeks," it added.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto accessed rural Latakia, where Syrian regime air strikes have not only targeted Muslims but Christian-dominated villages as well.

Idlib fighting

Idlib, whose population has reached four million with internal migration, is under the control of opposition since March 2015. Idlib has been intensely targeted by the Syrian regime.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

The Assad regime forces, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Civil-defence sources reported that at least 231 civilians, including 59 children, have been killed and 659 others wounded in attacks by the regime, Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups and Russia in May alone.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us