Pakistani police officers have arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari over a money laundering case in Islamabad.

On Monday, officers from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) entered Zardari’s home to take him into custody after Islamabad High Court’s decision.

Zardari has previously spent nearly 11 years in prison, from 1990 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2004, on corruption charges. Zardari was nicknamed “Mr 10 percent” over his illegal commission from government contracts he awarded.

He served as president of the country from 2008 to 2013 after the assassination of his wife Benazir Bhutto, former two-time prime minister of Pakistan, in 2007.

Zardari is also co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which is one of the strongest parties in the country.

His arrest sparked protests against current President Imran Khan.

The NAB moved to arrest Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur over the movement of nearly one million dollars to their private company from alleged fake bank accounts.

The investigation also covers the pairs receipt of money from suspicious transactions through fake accounts that were worth about $29 million.

Another case relates to a transaction of Rs150 million to their private company through alleged fake bank accounts.

As part of the investigation, a further 170 people have been added to a no-fly list.

Altaf Hussain arrest in the UK

Zardari’s arrest came as Altaf Hussain, the self-exiled leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was arrested in the UK, according to his spokesman.

Hussain, 65, has UK citizenship after requesting asylum in the 1990s.

His movement is powerful in Karachi among descendants of Muslims who migrated from India.

The MQM also won local elections in Karachi with a big margin in 2015. It boycotted the 2018 general election citing the military’s oppression of Muhajirs.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz

The NAB also arrested the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in two cases, money laundering and holding assets beyond means.

Atta Tarrar, one of Hamza’s lawyers said: “All NAB cases are targeting members of the opposition parties.”

According to the NAB Shahbaz’s assets increased disproportionately over time.