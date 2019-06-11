Indian authorities on Tuesday spotted the wreckage of a plane missing with 13 air force personnel aboard after days of searching a remote mountainous region close to China.

The Soviet-built AN-32 plane, carrying eight crew and five passengers, disappeared from radar on June 3, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a frantic search by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and ground teams.

"Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors." the IAF said on Twitter.

Desperate authorities last week announced a cash reward of $8,000 for any information about the plane.

They also urged village chiefs to organise search parties to scour the Mechuka jungle in the mountainous region.

The twin-engine plane lost contact with ground control 35 minutes after taking off.

In 2016, another AN-32 – flying from Chennai to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands – went missing above the Bay of Bengal.

It had 29 people aboard and was never found.